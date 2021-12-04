Kenyan Woman Sues Mzungu husband for taking back gifts after separation

A woman has moved to court seeking orders to compel a Turkish man to pay her Ksh300,000 after he took household stuff he gifted her after their separation.

Ruth Oluoch, through her lawyer Gregory Ndege, wants the court to bar Kazim Ciftci from leaving the country pending the hearing of the application.

“That an order hereby issued pending the final hearing and determination of this application restraining the respondent from leaving the country,” part of the application read.

She also wants the court to issue an order directed to the Director of Immigration, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and JKIA Police Station OCS, Nairobi, to restrain the respondent from leaving the country pending the final hearing and determination of this suit.

In the suit documents, Ruth claims that the Turkish foreigner pretended to be a bachelor for 12 months and even offered her hand in marriage, but later separated after learning that he was a married man.

“He disguised as a bachelor misleading me to promise him my hand for marriage after a 12-months relationship. I later on discovered that he is a married man,” part of the application read.

She claims the foreigner approached her around August 2021 with intentions of leaving the country, and offering to gift her his movable household- stuff.

Through her lawyer, Ruth claims that the foreigner later went to her house accompanied by police officers and took away his gifts after they fell apart.

The goods allegedly gifted to her by the foreigner are sofa set, coffee tables, heater, 7-seater couch, 2 beds and 3 carpets.

In the court papers, Ruth claims she has various audio, formal and informal communication in regard to their relationship.

Ruth has also written a demand letter to the Turkish man dated December 2,2021 asking him to pay her Ksh300,000 for storage and transport of his goods within two days.

“We hereby demand that you pay Ksh300,000 only as storage and transport fee for your goods to be reinstituted back to you within the next 48 hours, failure to which we have peremptory instructions to file a suit against you at your sole costs and peril,” part of the letter read.

