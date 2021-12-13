Moses Kuria to Undergo Rare Stem Cell Surgery On His feet In Dubai

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has been missing in action in the political scene, following an accident that changed the course of his life in September this year.

Kuria is currently in a world-class institution in Dubai where he is receiving treatment, awaiting a rare Stem Cell surgery on his feet this week to fast-track his healing process.

He is scheduled to be among pioneer patients to have received the life-changing operation, to treat the injuries that have stifled his mobility leaving him bedridden.

The rare stem cell procedure helps the accelerate the healing of a burn wound by inducing skin regeneration, reducing fibrosis and improving scarring.

“I am scheduled for stem cell surgery this week,” Kuria stated in an interview with a local radio station from his hospital bed in Dubai, “this is a rare surgery and I will be among the pioneers to undergo it in the world.”

Kuria is banking on the prowess and the modern equipment found in the facility to recover and fully resume his duties.

The controversial lawmaker suffered third-degree burns on his feet, after using an electric mat he used to manage numbness in his feet.

He is still in the process of taking action against Total Ceragem Africa Limited, the dealers of alternative care medicine who supplied the Ksh250,000 mat that caused his injuries.

“The company must take responsibility. I have contacted the Directorate of Criminal Investigation, a criminal and civil process is taking place because I do believe that this issue is of fundamental and paramount importance to Kenyans that I will ensure I get to the bottom of it,” he stated in a parliamentary committee.

He defended his move stating he was pursuing the matter to prevent another instance where a Kenyan would suffer the same fate under the hands of the company.

The vocal lawmaker stated in his personal capacity, he would sue the company, accusing them of taking the issue lightly.

Ceragem CEO Vincent Omala defended products sold by the company including the electric mat and stated no similar complaints had been registered with regards to the product.

