VIDEO: Life In The Village Where I Grew Up By Bob Mwiti

Tucked and hidden in the green slopes of Mount Kenya in Meru, my village is a realistic-naturalistic depiction of the ‘vision of dry bones.’

It is where just like many other villages with small subsistence farmers, songs of despair resulting from abject poverty would rent the air among many homes.

But, on the flip side were choruses of a symphony representing hope at the height of adversities.

I saw men rise from nothing in this village by disallowing impoverishment to define their paths.

It is where my story began.

I still have fond memories of fetching firewood and water and picking coffee beans in my grandfather’s small farm those days.

Life in the village was full of beauty despite the challenges. This video offers a candid glimpse into the life in the village where I grew up. How do you remember your village life growing up?

