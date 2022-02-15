Details of DP Ruto’s Meeting With investors from 17 countries in Europe

Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday, February 15, met investors from the European Business Council at the Village Market in Nairobi.

The meeting dubbed the first Meet the Candidates Platform brought together investors from at least 17 countries in Europe.

Ruto, who spoke on behalf of the other Kenya Kwanza co-principals Moses Wetangula (Ford-Kenya) and Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), noted that among the issues discussed was how to improve the local business environment.

“The recalibration of our business environment will democratize opportunities to actualize our country’s huge entrepreneurial potential. Kenya Kwanza will establish a just, supportive and affirmative regulatory regime that will facilitate businesses to comply and thrive,” he noted.

In addition, the country’s Second-in-Command and his team mooted his bottom-up economic model to the investors, in line with his vision to uplift Kenya’s economy. Economist David Ndii was on the round table to aid the DP in expounding the subject.

“I shared our plan on the ease of doing business for everyone from the bottom of the economic pyramid with the European Business Council Kenya,” the DP shared on his social media pages.

Analysts noted that the DP has been courting foreign investors, especially with his latest trips to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Uganda in 2021.

Ruto has recently shifted gears in his campaigns, focusing more on explaining to the electorate how he will revamp Kenya’s economy if he succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He has constantly pledged to resuscitate the agricultural sector by creating value addition for farmers, improve the manufacturing sector and create job opportunities.

The DP noted that there was an untapped market in Africa and the world at large which he earmarked as potential revenue generators.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

