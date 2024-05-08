John Mochama and Philes Ongori left behind their home country of Kenya to start a new in Canada. Philes is a long-distance championship runner and John Mochama is a teacher. Facing political persecution in their native Kenya, the couple last year sought refuge in Canada, leaving behind their young children.

They now live in a hotel in Niagara Falls, backed by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. They yearn for the opportunity to own their own place, to take care of themselves, and to soon be reunited with their children in a new home. “I was aspiring (to get involved in) some politics in Kenya and after the elections of 2022, we were threatened,” said John Mochama, 38.

- Advertisement -

“When my wife was training … she was confronted by thugs who wanted to kill her and warned her of my political ambitions. They told her that I should not compete in any other coming elections. We realized that our lives were in danger. We decided to make our way here to Canada.”

He said while they miss their kids, who remain in Kenya with family, they’re hopeful they’ll be here soon. In the meantime, the husband-and-wife couple said the “very good people” of Canada have welcomed them with open arms and have made them feel comfortable.

From Kenya to Canada: John Mochama & Philes Ongori’s New Life