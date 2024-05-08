Liptons Teas: Positioning Kenyan Tea as a Premium Product Globally

Kenya Tea farmers will earn more from the crop following a pact between Kenya and Liptons Teas and Infusions and Brown Investments. Under the new plan, the two firms will position Kenya’s Tea as a premium product to the global stage.

The collaboration will see these entities partner with the local communities to enhance the capacity of the sector.

It will include the setting up of a Community Endowment Trust Fund with an initial investment of Ksh1 billion in community projects.

Liptons is already setting up the Lipton’s Tea Academy that will see the training of farmers on the global best practice to achieve maximum value on their crop.

The two entities will also set up a state-of-the-art tea-specific fertilisers plant.

President William Ruto said Kenyan tea will continue attracting world attention due to its top quality.

He spoke on Tuesday at State House in Nairobi.

Present in the meeting were Sri Lanka High Commissioner Veluppillai Kananathan, among other leaders.

Read the original article on president.go.ke.

