Kenya has identified a businessman of Nigerian descent Olubunmi Jinadu to spearhead President William Ruto’s engagement in Atlanta, United States.

President William Ruto is expected to travel to Washington D.C for a state visit in late May where he will be hosted by US President Joe Biden.

- Advertisement -

It has emerged that Ruto will take advantage of the US trip to headline a business forum in Atlanta.

Jinadu has been bestowed the responsibility of working with the Kenyan National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) to plan a business-to-business forum and executive roundtable to be graced by Ruto.

Jinadu was chosen due to the networks he has created as the founder of Interglobe IEG.

The company which is based in Atlanta prides itself on working with corporate and individual clients to optimise product and organisation’s online and offline branding strategies.

- Advertisement -

Previously, Jinadu has worked with Africa-focused initiatives mostly around soccer and entertainment.

“The involvement of Africans in the diaspora is integral to advancing trade initiatives, most especially under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement,” Jinadu spoke of the scope of organising Ruto’s engagements in Atlanta.

Jinadu describes himself as a qualified organiser of diaspora affairs having lived and worked in different countries.

He was born in Nigeria and moved to the United Kingdom where he received his early education.

Later he relocated to France where he attended the Paul University in Montpellier.

After finishing his tertiary education, he moved to the United States in 1996 and has cultivated a name for himself within the Atlanta Business Community.

By KIOKO NYAMASYO

Read the original article on kenyans.co.ke.

Nigerian Businessman to Plan Ruto’s Business Meeting in Atlanta GA