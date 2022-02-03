Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s wife has filed for divorce at the Kadhi’s Court saying there is no hope for reconciliation.

Madina Giovanni Fazzini, Joho’s second wife, told the court in an affidavit filed in Mombasa that the Governor moved out of their matrimonial home in 2013 and abandoned her with the two children after their marriage in 2011.

Joho and Madina separated living quarters in January 2013 but the Governor later moved out from the matrimonial home in June 2013. Madina is half Italian and half Somali, born to an Italian father and Somali Mother. She has a master’s degree in business administration and is an entrepreneur.

Since then, the petitioner said “the substance of our marriage has been dissipated and has no basis be sustained from a league and/or social standpoint.”

Madina said she continued in living alone in the matrimonial home until 2020 when she opted to leave.

“There is no hope or possibility of reconciliation or compromise of whatsoever nature or kind between the petitioner and respondent,” Fazzini’s advocate told the court in papers filed on January 26.

If Fazzini succeeds in her quest to formally end her marriage with Joho, she will become the second spouse to cut ties with the Governor whose first wife was similarly dissolved.

Joho’s third wife is reported to be living in the United Kingdom.

Source-https://www.capitalfm.co.ke/

Why Joho’s Italian Wife Madina Giovanni Fazzini Want A Divorce