Female Motorist Harassed by Boda Boda Riders-I Was Assaulted & Robbed

Over the last two days, the country has condemned an incident where a female motorist was assaulted by a group of boda boda riders.

The incident irked Kenyans including the Head of State, President Uhuru Kenyatta who has since ordered a countrywide crackdown on boda boda riders.

The case has since been filed at Parklands Police Station, where the victim’s name was withheld for safety reasons.

In the report, she said that she was involved in an accident along Wangari Maathai Road on Friday, March 2, 2022, at 5 pm. The matter remained silent until a video emerged on social media on Monday, March 5.

She told the police that a boda boda rider has come out of nowhere and blocked her abruptly, this forced her to crash into him and he suffered a broken leg.

According to Nation, the woman is an employee of a United Nations agency.

After the crash, she stopped a few metres from the scene and was mobbed by boda boda riders as others tried to rob her.

She took off but the riders raced up to her and blocked her again. They opened the doors to her car and some of them robbed her of her valuables.

She screamed for help, all while one of the riders stood by recording the whole incident.

The riders left her half-naked. She was rescued by a traffic police officer who was alerted by other motorists.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has since revealed that the mastermind, identified as Zacharia Nyaora Obadia, has been unmasked.

“The mastermind of the despicable sexual harassment incident, that has attracted countrywide condemnation has finally been unmasked. This is after undercover agents drawn from the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and DCI Nairobi Regional Headquarters, narrowed down on the suspect identified as Zachariah Nyaora Obadia,” the DCI revealed.

“The suspect has also been positively identified by his wife and other relatives in his rural home, sexually assaulting the victim in the widely shared videotape. It is only a matter of time before we arrest him,” the sleuths added.

The DCI has cautioned Zacharia Nyaora Obadia, not to engage detectives in cat and mouse games but to surrender at DCI headquarters or the nearest Police station within 24 hours.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Female Motorist Harassed by Boda Boda Riders-I Was Assaulted & Robbed