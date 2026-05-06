Esther Bornefeld Joins Equity Bank as Diaspora Service Agent

Strengthening Financial Connections Between Kenyans Abroad and Home

Equity Bank Kenya has expanded its diaspora engagement network with the official appointment of Esther Bornefeld as an Equity Bank Global Diaspora Referral Services Advisor and Agent based in Germany.

Esther Bornefeld, an experienced International Business and Diaspora Relations Consultant, confirmed the milestone after completing an extensive legal and compliance process involving contracts, Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures, and verification by legal teams representing both Equity Bank Kenya and her diaspora-based partners.

Speaking about the achievement, Esther stated:

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“After a lot of paperwork, contracts, and KYCs through both our lawyers from Equity Bank Kenya and I here in the Diaspora, I am an official Equity Bank Global Diaspora Referral Services and Advisory/Agent.”

Her appointment marks another important step in strengthening financial inclusion and investment support for Kenyans living abroad, especially those seeking reliable banking, investment, and remittance solutions back home.

Who is Esther Bornefeld?

Based in Germany, Esther Bornefeld works as an International Business and Diaspora Relations Consultant with a strong focus on linking businesses and individuals to diaspora markets and global opportunities.

Through her new role with Equity Bank, she is expected to serve as a bridge between Kenyans living overseas and financial opportunities in Kenya by offering advisory services and facilitating access to specialized diaspora banking products.

Her work is expected to benefit many members of the Kenyan diaspora community in Europe and beyond who often face challenges navigating banking systems, investment opportunities, and cross-border financial services.

Services Offered to Kenyans in the Diaspora

As an official Equity Bank Global Diaspora Referral Services Advisor and Agent, Esther will assist Kenyans abroad in accessing several important financial services offered by Equity Bank Kenya.

1. Diaspora Account Opening

One of her core responsibilities includes helping Kenyans living abroad remotely open Equity Bank Diaspora accounts without necessarily traveling back to Kenya.

This service simplifies banking access for diaspora clients seeking secure and convenient ways to manage finances back home.

2. Secure Money Transfers and Financial Solutions

The role also involves guiding clients on safe remittance channels, diaspora-friendly loans, mortgages, and other customized banking solutions designed specifically for Kenyans abroad.

With remittances continuing to play a major role in Kenya’s economy, trusted diaspora financial advisory services have become increasingly important.

3. Investment Advisory and Wealth Building

Esther will also provide guidance on investment opportunities in Kenya, including:

Land acquisition

Property development

Business investments

Diaspora wealth-building opportunities

Many Kenyans abroad continue seeking trusted advisors to help them make informed investment decisions while avoiding fraud and risky transactions.

Equity Bank’s Growing Diaspora Focus

Equity Bank Kenya has continued to strengthen its diaspora banking division as the number of Kenyans living and working abroad continues to rise.

The Kenyan diaspora remains one of the country’s biggest sources of foreign exchange through remittances, investments, and entrepreneurship support.

Financial institutions are increasingly creating specialized products tailored to diaspora clients, including digital banking solutions, home ownership financing, investment advisory services, and business support.

The appointment of diaspora-based advisors like Esther Bornefeld demonstrates Equity Bank’s commitment to expanding global accessibility for Kenyans living overseas.

Supporting Global Opportunities for Kenyans Abroad

As globalization continues to create new economic opportunities, diaspora professionals are playing a growing role in connecting international markets with Kenya.

Industry observers say Esther’s appointment could help strengthen financial trust and improve access to verified financial services for Kenyans living in Europe and other international regions.

Her expertise in international business relations and diaspora engagement positions her to help clients navigate complex financial processes while building long-term economic connections between Kenya and the diaspora community.

Conclusion

Esther Bornefeld’s official appointment as an Equity Bank Global Diaspora Referral Services Advisor and Agent represents a significant milestone in diaspora banking and international financial connectivity.

Her role is expected to support Kenyans abroad seeking secure banking services, investment guidance, and reliable financial solutions back home in Kenya.

As more Kenyans continue pursuing opportunities overseas, trusted diaspora-focused financial advisory services are becoming increasingly essential for wealth creation, remittance management, and economic growth.

Contact Information

For diaspora banking services, investment guidance, and Equity Bank Global Diaspora Referral support, interested individuals can contact:

ESTHER WAIRIMU BORNEFELD

Official Equity Bank Global Diaspora Referral Services Advisor & Agent

Email: ESTHER.BORNEFELD@GMAIL.COM

ESTHER.BORNEFELD@GMAIL.COM Phone: +49 1520 4423927

+49 1520 4423927 Region Covered: Germany & Global Diaspora Network

Esther works closely with Kenyans living abroad to help facilitate diaspora banking solutions, investment opportunities, remittance guidance, and financial advisory services through Equity Bank Kenya.

Esther Bornefeld Joins Equity Bank as Diaspora Service Agent

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