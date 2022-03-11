Hate Speech: NCIC Summon Raila Odinga Over Madoadoa Remark

ODM leader Raila Odinga has been summoned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over his ‘madoadoa’ remarks at a public rally.

In a press statement on Friday seen by Nairobi Leo, the commission stated that the remarks by Raila were considered as hatespeech.

“The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has today summoned HE Rt Honorable Prime Minister Raila Odinga in response to remarks made in his meeting in Wajir County on 9th March 2022,” read part of the statement signed by NCIC chairman Rev. Dr. Samwel Kobia.

In the statement, the commission assured all Kenyans of its commitment to curbing any form of hate speech to ensure Kenya remains a stable, prosperous and cohesive nation.

It further assured the nation of its promise of ‘Elections Bila Noma’.

The ODM boss, in his remarks in Wajir, urged residents in the area to elect Azimio La Umoja candidates only in the upcoming August 9 general election.

“Kuwa mwanajeshi wa baba lazima ukuwe na bunduki na risasi. Bunduki ni kitambulisho risasi ni kura. Tunataka candidates wote wachaguliwe ndani ya Azimio. Hatutaki madoadoa hapa Wajir,” Raila told a charged crowd.

His remarks elicited emotions as Deputy President William Ruto’s allies called for the arrest of the former Prime Minister.

“To demonstrate rule of law and in particular equality before the law, let Directorate of Criminal Investigations – DCI and office of the Director of Public Prosecutions act as swift as in the case of Mithika Linturi,” Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen tweeted.

