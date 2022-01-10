DP Ruto publicly apologize for the madoadoa comments by Mithika Linturi

Deputy President William Ruto has publicly apologized for the madoadoa comments uttered by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi at his rally in Eldoret on Saturday.

Speaking, in Bomet on Monday, the DP also called on his competitors to tone down their utterances.

He further called on the security agencies the law on hate speech and incitement is applied across board and not only used to settle scores.

The fiery Linturi was arrested in Eldoret on Sunday, a day after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ordered the Inspector General of the National Police Service Hillary Mutyambai to investigate alleged inciteful remarks attributed to him at the rally in Eldoret attended by several leaders.

He is reported to have slept in custody and was expected in court on Monday.

The madoadoa, loosely translated to mean black and white, was widely used in the run up to the 2007 post election violence, where leaders called on residents in the Rift Valley to remove non-residents in the area,

Linturi maintains he was quoted out of context, as he was only appealing to Eldoret residents to only vote in candidates who vie on the DP’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket during the August polls.

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/

Linturi in the news again, accused of attempt to rape a married woman

Mithika Linturi Arrested Allegedly On His Way To Parliament to Discuss BBI

Pastor Caught With Man’s Wife Attend Church, Apologizes

