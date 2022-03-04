Kenyan Police Woman Caroline Wanjiru Njuguna Feted by UK, Canada

For many years, the relationship between the police and ordinary citizens has largely remained antagonistic. However, since the restructuring of the police from a force to a service, a number of officers have taken it upon themselves to make this relationship less tense.

This is the case of Chief Inspector Caroline Wanjiru Njuguna, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Mwihoko Police Station in Kiambu County who has initiated programmes to build a cohesive relationship between the police and the citizens.

Among the programmes she is leading is the Boots and Brains Initiative aimed at mentoring needy students and actualising other noble community-based projects.

In a statement by the National Police Service (NPS) dated Friday, March 4, the officer has been nicknamed ‘Brains in Boots’ by her colleagues and residents of Ruiru.

Her efforts in changing the policing of officers have seen her win both national and international awards.

During the 2020 Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPA), a United Kingdom-based award, Wanjiru was feted as the best Female Security Professional in Kenya.

Her Boots and Brains Initiative also got international attention and was featured in the International Women in Police Magazine of Canada.

Apart from police work, Wanjiru is an accomplished academician and is finalizing her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Security Studies at Kenyatta University.

Before pursuing a master’s degree at the University of Nairobi, she pursued an undergraduate degree in Counseling Psychology at KU.

“The renowned mentor has trained locally and globally, hence acquiring immense knowledge and professional skills in policing. She has undertaken various courses including Security Risk Management and BSafe Course offered by the United Nations Department of Safety and Security,” read the NPS statement in part.

Wanjiru started her career working as a police constable in Kilifi County.

“She was posted to Magarini Sub County Police Headquarters in Kilifi County where she performed exceptionally well and later posted to Githurai Police Station as the in-charge Anti-Crime Department. Her investigative expertise, determination, and bravery tremendously enhanced security in the area,” added the statement.

NPS further noted that Wanjiru was an asset to the service detailing that she was a member of the NPS National Karate team besides working as a referee for the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

“In addition, she has membership in diverse professional bodies including International Association of Women in Policing (IAWP), Women in Safety Excellence, and Kenya Counseling and Psychological Association and American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS).”

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Kenyan Police Woman Caroline Wanjiru Njuguna Feted by UK, Canada