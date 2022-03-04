Death Announcencement: George Maina Kamweru Celebration of Life

With heavy hearts yet with thanksgiving, we announce the passing to glory of George Maina Kamweru,  Friday, February 25, 2022, in Kerugoya, Kenya. He was husband to Charity Maina, father to Alice Maina of Raleigh, NC and other siblings in Kenya & Germany. He was uncle to Revs. George & Winnie Kariuki of Garner, NC. He was grandpa to Nathan Maina of Raleigh, NC, Judith Kariuki and Jessica Kariuki of Garner, NC and many others.

*Contact and CashApp Support*
1. Alice Maina: 919-889-5795 or $alicemain
2. Rev. George Kariuki: 919-720-1834 or $revkariuki
*Zelle Support*
1. Cecilia Mucugu, 919-279-8060

 

