GSU Officers in Viral video held in College, will not be deployed pending investigation

GSU Officers in Viral video held in College, will not be deployed pending investigation

The National Police Service (NPS) has stated that the General Service Unit (GSU) graduates who were captured in a viral video making questionable remarks will not be stationed pending the conclusion of a probe into the incident.

The graduates made the remarks during their pass-out this week.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has revealed that they are currently being held at the National Police College Embakasi B Campus in Nairobi where the graduation took place.

He also revealed that their colleagues have already been deployed to their duty stations.

“Of course, we understand these are young officers who are full of excitement for their 1st day of service. It was a big day also in terms of the chief guest present but there must be a review of what happened,” Shioso told the Daily Nation.

“We can’t make assumptions. We are also seeking to establish their motivation to join the service because they must fit the requirements of modern-day service,” he added.

Shioso stated that the investigations will determine the number of officers captured making the remarks before disciplinary measures are taken against them.

In the video, the graduands could be heard shouting that they “are finally out” and they are the “bad squad in red beret,” as they flashed finger gestures implying gun violence.

In a statement, NPS condemned the actions of the officers saying it was not a representation of the police service that they were coming into.

“We wish to clarify and assure the public that the behaviour portrayed in the clip is not acceptable and does not reflect the values of the GSU, KPS and the NPS,” the statement read in part.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

GSU Officers in Viral video held in College, will not be deployed pending investigation