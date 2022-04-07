Mutua Wins: Raila Moves With Speed to Keep Alfred Mutua & Team Happy

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has met a section of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya party leaders who expressed displeasure on how the coalition was being run.

In the company of Royal Media Services (RMS) Chairman S.K Macharia, the ODM boss met the Mwanzo Mpya faction at a private meeting in Nairobi on Thursday, April 7.

In a statement released by Raila’s campaign secretariat spokesperson, Prof Makau Mutua, it was revealed that Azimio’s top leadership would be expanded to involve more members of the coalition.

“Rt Hon Raila Odinga, the Azimio presidential candidate, met with Azimio partner party leaders and representatives to foster the interests of our political movement and clarify a number of issues.

“The talks touched on inclusivity, equity, and consultation, all aimed at guiding and anchoring our coalition party ahead of the

upcoming August polls. The meeting also resolved that the council, the top organ of Azimio be expanded to eleven members,” read the statement in part.

However, it was agreed that the leaders would not create different factions within the coalition.

In regard to Raila’s running mate, it was agreed that all parties in the coalition would be consulted before a candidate is picked as requested by the Mutua-led faction.

Additionally, the leaders agreed that there will be no zoning for parties when picking the coalition flag bearers as was proposed by some of the leaders in Azimio.

Present at the meeting was Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana among others.

The meeting between Raila and the Mwanzo Mpya faction barely comes a day after the party leaders threatened to reconsider their association with the Azimio citing lack of consultation among coalition members.

We must be listened to in order to fully join them. It must be known that time is running out but we still have options that we can invoke anytime,” Mutua stated at a presser on April 6.

“We can’t be wished away like that. Some people called us small parties but you will never know until after the elections when the results are announced. We believe that the parties in Mwanzo Mpya will make a mark in this year’s election,” Kibwana echoed.

