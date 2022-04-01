Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka Finally Agree on New Coalition Name

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday, April 1, reached an agreement to name their new coalition Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance.

In a press statement by secretary generals making up the Alliance, Edwin Sifuna announced the new name stating state they would move together going forward.

“Wakosanao ndio wapatanao. kuanzia leo, hautaona msukumano, makasiriko wala madanganyiko. Squad yetu ni Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance,” Sifuna stated.

On the other hand, KANU secretary-general stated, “As Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Party, we are now going for the real politics. We will speak with one voice. We will give our team leader, the RT Honourable Raila Odinga, the necessary support to push him to the presidency of this country.”

Since joining the Azimio movement, Kalonzo has never joined the team in campaigning insisting the name Oen Kenya Alliance name must be part of the coalition.

The secretary generals from the alliance announced that the matter had now been resolved and they would kickstart their campaigns across the country.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

