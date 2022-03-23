Martha Karua Explains Why She Endorsed Raila Odinga for Presidency

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has broken her silence over her decision to support Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga for the presidency in the August polls.

Speaking at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi moments after endorsing the former Prime Minister, Ms. Karua stated that there is a critical mass of good people in Raila’s Azimio.

“All sides have people who have looted in the past, all sides have people who do not believe in the rule of law and all sides have good people.

“I have been looking keenly and I have identified a critical mass of good people in the Azimio la Umoja coalition,” Karua said.

Her decision comes after weeks of speculation on which political path the former Gichugu MP would take ahead of the general election.

Karua’s One Kenya Alliance principals (OKA) principals, Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka and Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi, had already joined the Azimio bandwagon.

In an interview days ago, the former Gichugu MP said that OKA had ‘died’ after the principals joined the Raila led coalition.

“OKA was a coalition of the willing. We came together so that we may negotiate with other coalitions together,” she remarked.

“The moment colleagues went ahead and signed as individuals, the purpose of the coalition was spent, therefore it ceased even without much,” Karua added.

