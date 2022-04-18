TV Expose Reveals Betty Tett’s son, David Tett Among Kamiti Star Conmen

As Citizen TV aired an expose on Kamiti Prison convicts conning Kenyans through phone calls, one David Tett, a son of a prominent politician was filmed faking a call as a foreigner.

Tett is an adopted son of former Local Government assistant minister Betty Tett, who served in President Mwai Kibaki’s administration.

In the piece aired on Sunday, April 17, he was filmed in his prison attire claiming to be in Lodwar even as he lured his victim with a foreign accent.

“Are you in Nairobi, I am currently in Lodwar Town. How old are you? I am 45 years,” he stated in the phone call.

During the interview, an informant revealed that some of the convicts tweak their accents to make their stories believable to their victims.

“Most of these people talk in English on the phone after doing their research on you. Once they add some foreign accent the victims automatically, believe them,” the informant revealed.

However, David is not in the news and in the corridors of justice. In 2013, he hit headlines after he was sentenced to life after being convicted for robbery with violence.

Tett had been accused of robbing his father William Tett at gunpoint together with other attackers who were shot during the incident on September 6, 2011, as they made away with Ksh157,000.

During his sentencing, the former assistant minister described her foster son as a troubled child having been adopted at a tender age.

The ex-local government assistant minister stated that they were shocked by the incident having treated her foster son as one of their own biological children.

“We brought him up having taken him in when he was very young, probably when he was one year old, after the mother’s death. We brought him up as our own and gave him the best education. My own children did not go to the schools he went to,” the ex-assistant minister stated.

In 2021, David got a reprieve after he was sentenced afresh at Milimani Law court, with the judge reducing his jail term to 15 years, following an appeal he filed claiming the life sentence was harsh.

During an interview with Kenyans.co.ke, National Police Service (NPS) spokesperson Bruno Shiosi noted that security agencies were working around the clock to dismantle the Kamiti racket.

“It is not the first time. The problem at Kamiti has been there for the longest time and we have always been trying to dismantle that network with the help of the prison authorities. We shall also look into it and we have received a lot of scams during the recruitment of police recently,” he stated.

By WASHINGTON MITO

