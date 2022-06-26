26-Year-Old Maxine Wahome Shines At Recently Concluded Safari Rally

Kenya’s young lady driver Maxine Wahome navigated by Murage Waigwa, put in assured performances to shine at the recently concluded WRC Safari Rally held in Naivasha.

Making her WRC3 debut on home soil in her new Ford Fiesta machine, Wahome bossed in fourteen stages clocking 5.20.21 hours to lead the all-Ford Fiesta Rally3 category which also saw her finish in the 16th position overall.

“I am very excited about finishing the rally which is among the toughest in the world. I am grateful to my team for supporting me through the preparations and the rally itself. I am also grateful to my sponsors for giving me the privilege of being the only female driver who competed and finished at this year’s WRC Safari Rally. I hope more women will compete next year and we can make history,” said Maxine Wahome.

She added, “It was a tough rally extremely tough one especially for me with a brand new car but my goal was to learn the car, take every day take it step by step that’s what brought me here.”

Maxine says her next assignment is the African rally championships and that is what she plans to focus on as she aims for even much better performance.

She thanked her sponsors for supporting her saying she is happy to have made them proud and looks forward to working with them even more.

Other WRC/FIA Rally Star Program drivers Jeremiah Wahome navigated by Victor Okundi and McRae Kimathi navigated by Mwangi Kioni in Ford Fiesta R3 finished 19th and 21st overall in a time of 5.45.49 and 5.55.59 respectively with Hamza Anwar retiring at the 18th stage due mechanical problem.

Elsewhere, Kalle Rovanpera clocked 3.40.24 to become the youngest driver to win the Safari Rally after clinching victory in the sixth round of 2022 World Rally Championship in his Toyota GR Yaris.

By BRIAN NDUNG’U

Source-https://mpasho.co.ke/

