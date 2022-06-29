Raila Odinga and Martha Karua walks out of IEBC Meeting as Ruto Arrives

ODM leader Raila Odinga and his running Martha Karua had to excuse themselves from an IEBC meeting midway. The meeting convened on Wednesday is meant to discuss the August election.

The two had earlier arrived following an invite by the IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati. Chebukati is the returning officer of a presidential election.

However, in a turn of events, as the two were leaving the meeting, Deputy President William Ruto arrived.

The DP arrived in the company of Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, one of his chief agents.

Ruto had earlier been perceived that he won’t attend.

Update shared on his social media handles showed he was in Tharaka Nithi County where he was attending a county economic forum.

His head of the Presidential campaign Josephat Nanok explained that there was a mishap in communication that led to the DP not being present at the time.

He however said the DP will show up later on.

Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoya also left after excusing himself.

The exit of Raila and Karua is owing to a number of commitments which was listed on a campaign schedule.

Karua is set for a campaign tour of Luo Nyanza in Homa Bay County.

The program did not indicate where Raila will be this Wednesday.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

