Death Announcement Of Chuna Ndungu Kahende Of Washington DC 

In sorrow and in acceptance of God’s Will, we announce the passing  of Mzee Chuna Ndungu Kahende which occurred on June 8, 2022, Mzee Chuna Kahende was longtime resident of Washington DC.

He was a loving father to Sheena Kahende and a doting Guka (Grandpa) to Amani Nyamathwe Kahende.
 He was a beloved brother, a cousin, an uncle, and a friend to many.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please keep the Kahende family in prayers.
Alice Njeri Mwaniki
240 432 2980

 

