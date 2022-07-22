22-year-old Celine Kanzu Died In Saudi Arabia Days After Sending Videos to family

A family in Malindi is still in mourning after their daughter died in Saud Arabia under mysterious circumstances. According to the family, their daughter, 22-year-old Celine Kanzu, had sent them a video and audio recording sometime between March 8 and 11.

She died a few days after sending the jaw-dropping recordings. “The first audio she sent us showed her lying in a hospital, and struggling to breath. She said she had been neglected at the hospital,” her brother Owen Toya told Wananchi Reporting.

Adding: “She shared some pictures too, and we could see that she was badly injured and was bleeding from her wounds.”

On March 17, a few days after sending the recordings, their world came crushing down.

Their greatest fear was confirmed when someone called the family with news that Celina was no more.

According to the family – Celina’s death was just the beginning of their endless torment, one that would spill into June – and remain engrained in their hearts.

Their attempts to get the body hit a rigid wall – leaving the struggling family scratching their heads.

“Most of the people we had talked to, and who had promised to help us bring the body home, melted in the thin air,” says Owen.

After a lot of back and forth – the man who had employed Celina is said to have agreed to pay for the flight that would bring the body home.

Indeed, the body landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on June 14, 2022.

“Our family had to make arrangement from our own pockets to transport the body to Malindi for burial,” Owen says.

Meanwhile, another shocker awaited the family.

The death report which accompanied the body, had conflicting information.

“The report showed that Celina had died of stroke.”

“There was no way our sister died of stroke yet she had sent videos, audio recordings and pictures that showed she was beaten and brutalized,” adds Owen.

The family consequently carried out their own post-mortem back home in Malindi

The results – Owen says – were shocking.

“She had a stab wound on her back, a cut on her mouth and one of her eyes was missing. It was clear she had beaten and tortured which resulted in her death,” says Owen.

The family is asking the government to help them get back Celina’s belongings; her mobile phone, clothes, unpaid moneys and any other property she had in Saudi Arabia.

“The sent her body only, yet she had her belongings. The family wants her mobile phone, clothes and all the money she may have been owed,” Owen says.

Source-https://www.citizen.digital/

