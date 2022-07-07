Anger as Fox TV presenter Emily Compagno lies about Kenyan women

By Diaspora Messenger 0
Anger as Fox TV presenter Emily Compagno lies about Kenyan woman
Anger as Fox TV presenter Emily Compagno lies about Kenyan woman

Fox News TV presenter Emily Compagno has caused a stir on social media for falsely suggesting that pregnant women in Kenya are not allowed to vote.

Emily Compagno, a co-host on Fox TV, made this claim in one of her shows while contributing to a topic on woman’s voting rights.

“What about in Kenya where pregnant women can’t leave the house so they have absolutely no constructive right to vote,” she opined.

This statement, is however false, as pregnant women in Kenya are not only allowed to move in public but also cast their vote.

Compagno’s false statement caused an uproar on social media.

Related Posts
NEWS

Kenyan Woman Jacinta Mwende Who Is Proud To Be A Truck…

NEWS

Kenyan Woman in Northern Ireland In Finals of UK Empowerment…

NEWS

Kenyan Woman Appointed Chief Nursing Officer In Minnesota…

NEWS

VIDEO: Kenyan woman drive Dutch Husband Crazy by Talking…

Silas Bwire asks her to stop belittling Kenyan women.

 

Dennis Mosota noted that pregnant women in Kenya are even offered special privileges on election day including moving ahead of the queue.

The Fox News Channel, commonly known as Fox News, is an American multinational cable news television channel based in New York City and known to have a global audience.

Besides co-hosting the show, Compagno is an American attorney and a former National Football League cheerleader.

 

By Wangu Kanuri

 

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.africa/

 

Anger as Fox TV presenter Emily Compagno lies about Kenyan women

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: