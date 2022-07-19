Death Announcement of Sophia Ngulli Kathuka of Bellingham, Washington State

It is with deep sorrow and acceptance of God’s will we announce the passing on to glory of Sophia Ngulli Kathuka of Bellingham, Washington State on July 9th 2022.

Beloved daughter of the late Major Andrew Jackson Ngulli and Phyllis Mumbua Ngulli of Kangundo, Kenya. Mother to Phyllis Kalekye Kathuka of Texas and the late Joe Nzioka Kathuka.

Grandmother to Joe Nzioka of UK and Jaden and Layla of Texas. Sister to the late Peter Nzuki Ngulli, Tom Munyaka Ngulli, Rose Wavinya Mbithi and the late Janet Koki Ngulli, all of Kenya.

Niece to Eric Mutinda Ndaka and Susan Wanza Ndaka of Maryland. Cousin to Gideon Mutua Kioko, Sophie Nduku Okello, Winfred Koki Kisilu, Ken Kyalo Kioko, Ishmael Jalloh, Bruce Mbithi Kimweli, Muala Mutinda Ndaka, Muoki Mutinda Ndaka, Kulu Mbithi Kimweli, Paul Ndaka Kioko; all of the US, among many in Kenya.

The family appreciates every ones calls, prayers and financial support.

For financial support pls send to;
1. Eric Ndaka; 301-467-5910
Cashapp: $ericndaka
2. Winfred Koki Kisilu; 201-364-7635
Zelle: Winfred Kisilu
Cashapp: $Wkisilu
3. Bruce Mbithi 240-472–0711
Cashapp: BRVCXMbithi.

For more info pls contact:
1. Phyllis Kalekye Kathuka 214-914-4045
2. Richard Kathuka 214-858-8064
3. Chris Kieti 301-675–5504
4. Pastor Josphat Kimindu: 240-476-4816
5. Nellie Nzisa: 908-331-1961,
6. Wilby Kimweli: 240-447-2675
7. Dominic Wambua: 407-361-7239
8. Sylvester Mutune 651-283-4388
9. Ree Ndunge: 862-215-0615
10. David Kitonga: 215-715-4181
11. Cheppie Kikwai: 301-881-1561
God bless you all
Thank you

