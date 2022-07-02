Pastor Dorcas Wanjiru Rigathi Could Soon Be Second Most Powerful Woman

The August 2022 general election is one of the most anticipated in the country and if the Ruto-Gachagua ticket wins the 2022 presidential election, Pastor Dorcas Wanjiru Rigathi will be the wife to the deputy president, making her the Second Lady.

Being President Kenyatta’s last term, and considering that DP Ruto is seeking the presidential seat, it is a guarantee that Kenya will have new persons occupying the presidency after the August 2022 election.

Four candidates; DP Ruto, Raila Odinga, Lawyer George Wajackoyah and Agano Party’s David Mwaure Waihiga have been cleared for the contest.

In this article, Nairobileo.co.ke profiles potential occupants of the Second Lady position, specifically focusing on Dorcas Wanjiru Rigathi; wife to Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua who was recently named as DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential running mate.

Pastor Dorcas Wanjiru Rigathi is known as a very religious individual and runs her own Church in Mathira Constituency which she uses to spread the word of God.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/