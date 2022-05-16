Disappointed Kithure Kindiki Announce he will take a Break from Politics

Disappointed Kithure Kindiki Announce he will take a Break from Politics

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki has announced that he will be taking a break from politics from the August election.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the press on Monday, May 16, Prof Kithure noted that he would not be available for any appointive positions.

“I am proceeding on a break. I will continue to reorganize myself. I will support UDA and Kenya Kwanza now and after the election but I am not available to perform any functions of an appointive nature whatsoever so that can allow me to live my dream,” Kithure stated.

The Senator’s announcement comes barely a day after Deputy President William Ruto picked MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

Kithure said that he had spoken to Rigathi and wished him well.

Prior to the announcement on Sunday by DP Ruto, there was a standoff at Karen over the choice of Rigathi and Kithure for the deputy slot.

Ruto eventually settled on Rigathi and during the unveiling, the Tharaka Nithi senator skipped the press conference at Karen.

DP Ruto condoled with Kithure stating, “I want to very sincerely thank my lawyer, my friend Prof Abraham Kithure Kindiki who became the runners up in this contest. He is not here with us but brought a lot of experience, passion, and commitment to this race; and finally, in the end, the consensus pointed out to an individual who scored excellent points on every evaluative parameter.”

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Disappointed Kithure Kindiki Announce he will take a Break from Politics