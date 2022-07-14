Neno Evangelism’s Pastor James Ng’ang’a is up in arms with Roots Party Presidential Candidate Geroge Wajackoyah over his controversial manifesto.

Ng’ang’a in a video seen by Nairobi Leo on Thursday warned Wajackoyah that he will face the consequence of trying to promote bhang in the country.

He said he is going to deal with him spiritually and ensure that his bid fails.

“Ata mimi niko na haki ya kuongea. Nimesema katika jina la yesu hamtaleta laana Kenya ya kuua watu na bangi. Hapana , mimi siatafanya maandamano kwa barabara ya Kilomita kumi kuombea hiyo jambo,” he said.

“Niko na uwezo wa kusema; nitacontrol kwa anga. Nitacontrol, nitakupiga na kitu hujawahi ona sababu you don’t care. You don’t care but tutakuonyesha you don’t care.”

Wajackoyah is among the four leading presidential candidates.

Top of his agenda is the legalization of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

He said the move will enable Kenyans rake in revenues from the bhang sale and even offset its loans.

A group of religious leaders has, however, dismissed the narrative.

Catholic Bishops of Kenya have condemned Wajackoyah’s bhang manifesto and urged Kenyans not to vote for him.

They said bhang legalization is spoil the life of their children and other consumers.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Pastor Ng’ang’a Declares Spiritual War on Wajackoyah Over Bhang