Former Diaspora George Wajackoyah turned away by IEBC

Roots Party presidential aspirant George Wajackoyah (Former Kenyan Diaspora) has been turned away by IEBC for failing to submit the required number of supporters’ signatures.

The lawyer had a full list of supporters from 17 counties out of the required 24.

He was among aspirants who were set to meet national Returning Officer Wafula Chebukati on Monday, at the Bomas of Kenya.

Wajackoyah has until Thursday to submit signatures from the remaining seven counties.

He arrived at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi donning a red durag for a meeting with Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission on Monday.

The lecturer is among the aspirants who will in the next eight days face Chebukati for clearance to run in the August 9 polls.

The rigorous nine-day exercise started countrywide on Sunday as aspirants presented themselves and vital documents to the commission for clearance.

Wajackoyah, 61, was born in Western and is seeking to be Kenya’s fifth president.

His position on wanting to legalise weed should he succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta has caused a storm on social media, but he is determined to achieve his goal.

This is not the first time the professor is eyeing the presidential seat.

In 2013, he announced that he would vie for President, but bolted out at the last minute without any explanation.

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

