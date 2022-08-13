Didmus Barasa To Spend Weekend At Bungoma Police Station

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa will spend the weekend at the Bungoma Police Station. This follows deferred charges against him by the Office of Director Of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to allow the Homicide detectives complete investigations.

He will be presented in court on Monday, 15th Aug. 2022.

The MP on Friday morning surrendered to the police three days after allegedly shooting and killing an opponent’s aide at Chebukwabi polling station, Bungoma County.

Barasa pledged to cooperate with the police as they investigate the murder.

“I am very prepared to cooperate with the police both from my Kimilili constituency and here at Bungoma police headquarters to ensure that the public is well informed concerning the brutal murder, I did not personally take part in the killing,” Barasa said.

Barasa revealed that on Sunday last week, his private aide was attacked and injured by unknown people and is currently receiving medication at Life Care hospital in Bungoma town.

“On Sunday before we went into voting, I survived an assassination attempt, I want investigations done and know what really happened,” he said.

He said that his assassination attempt case is before the police in Kimilili.

Barasa denied having gone into hiding after the shooting news viral on social media platforms. He clarified that he moved to Nairobi to the High Court to record a statement.

“I did not disappear, I just moved to Nairobi to record a statement at the High Court after the news broke in the media that I was involved in the shooting incident,” Barasa added.

However, Barasa noted that he feared for his life and fled for his safety as the police had put in the media that I am a wanted person.

Bungoma County Commander, Francis Kooli lauded the public for supporting the police investigating agencies to locate the lawmaker.

“I want to thank members of the public for having helped us locate MP Barasa after he went missing,” Kooli said.

Kooli said that the MP is expected to record a statement at Bungoma police station like any other Kenyan.

“First I want to commend MP Barasa for having been elected by Kimilili constituents as the MP, he is going to record a statement at the police station as the police launch investigations into the matter,” Kooli said.

Kooli said that the MP presented himself at Bungoma police station on Friday morning. Bungoma County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti said that the law will take its course.

On Thursday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had given the MP-elect six hours to surrender.

Barasa went into hiding after the brutal murder of his opponent’s aide Brian Olunga at a polling station in Bungoma County on Tuesday.

Olunga was a bodyguard to DAP Kenya candidate Brian Khaemba, who was Barasa’s opponent in the elections.

According to Khaemba who reported the matter to Kimilili sub county police, the incident happened at around 6pm when they had gone to Chebukwabi polling station to witness the counting of votes.

He recorded that he met Barasa and after about three minutes, he, (Khaemba) decided to leave for another station and headed to his car.

Khaemba recorded that the MP followed him in the company of four men that he ordered not to allow him to leave the place adding that his driver Joshua Nasokho defied the order and ignited the vehicle.

Khaemba said it was at that point that Barasa drew a pistol and shot his aide, Brian Olunga on the forehead.

“He bled profusely and was rushed to Kimilili sub-county hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment,” Khaemba added.

The lawmaker was re-elected on a UDA ticket after garnering 26, 861 votes and Kimilili returning officer declined to handover over the certificate to Barasa‘s agent.

Meanwhile, the ODPP Nyandarua has charged George Chege, Presiding Officer at Kianda Polling Station for failing to submit Form 39(A) for Woman Member of National Assembly, when he got to Karau High School Constituency Tallying Centre.

Chege is alleged to have accidentally sealed the form in another box but upon opening the box, the form was still missing.

The accused will remain in police custody till Monday, 15th Aug. for plea taking.

Elsewhere in Kiambu, the ODPP is following up a case where Moses Kaniaru, Presiding Officer at Kinoo Vocational Training Tallying Centre, allegedly failed to announce the results of the Woman Rep. for Kiambu County.

Investigations are ongoing and the matter will come up for mention on Monday, 15th August, 2022.

And in Mandera, three IEBC officials from Laisamis Constituency Tallying Centre have been charged for breach of official duty.

Esokon Bernard, John Nabian and Ekori Albert are alleged to have abandoned election material after close of voting, not accompanying the material to the tallying centre and refusing to upload form 34A to the IEBC portal as required.

Plea taking was deferred and the matter will be mentioned in Isiolo on Monday, 15.8.2022.