President elect Ruto Outlines How He’ll Run Govt In First TV Interview

President elect William Ruto has outlined accountability and democracy as one of the main foundations of his administration during his first TV interview after being declared president-elect.

Speaking to the media on Monday, August 15, Ruto noted that his administration would adhere to the Constitution while executing its mandate.

He added that his government would be efficient through checks and balances done by the opposition and did not mince his word as he publicly criticised his boss, Uhuru Kenyatta for the handshake with Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.

Ruto ruled out any handshake with Odinga, his main opponent, but insisted that he was willing to collaborate with him.

“This morning, I called Raila and had a discussion with him and we agreed that whatever the outcome, we should have a discussion. There are areas we can agree on moving the country forward.

“I am sure he will take up his position as the opposition so that we can move the country forward. The people voted for me as they want a government that has checks and balances,” he expressed.

Additionally, the president-elect added that the main priority on his first day in office will be to address the growing concern on the cost of living and unemployment of the youth.

“I am acutely aware of where we are as a country. That is why I made those issues pertinent to my manifesto. We do not have any luxury of arguments. We intend to hit the ground running

“On day one of swearing in when I have the legal mandate, I have lined up a couple of executive orders on what I intend to do to get the country moving,” he stated.

On whether he had held discussions with outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ruto stated that he was expecting to hold talks with his former boss in the coming days.

“I am sure there will be conversations now that I am the President-Elect and there has to be a transition.

“In that transition, I am sure there will be discussions between him and myself. I am sure at some point this evening or tomorrow, we will have a conversation,” Ruto stated.

