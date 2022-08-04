Sonko To Gift Omanyala Brand New Limousine After Winning Gold

Sonko To Gift Omanyala Brand New Limousine After Winning Gold

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has promised to reward Ferdinand Omanyala after winning Gold at the commonwealth games.

Omanyala won Kenya’s first gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday, August 3, after powering to victory in the men’s 100m final.

Omanyala clocked a time of 10.02 seconds to win the men’s title ahead of defending champion Akani Simbine who came second in 10.13s to win silver.

Following the win, Sonko promised on Thursday that he would give a new limousine to Africa’s fastest man and the commonwealth champion.

The former Nairobi Governor also mentioned that if the Government allowed, he would organize a ten-day party for Omanyala for his sterling performance.

“Mulipokuwa mumelala munaota Mkenya mmoja ambae ni fastest man Africa nzima Ferdinand Omanyala ameshindia nchi ya Kenya gold at the Commonwealth Games, clocking 10.02 seconds.

“Pongezi sana na serikali ikikubali nitakupangia sherehe kubwa ya kukulaki na limousines 15 zikupokee na nikufanyie sherehe ya 10 days na nikupee limo moja bure iwe yako. Twakupenda sana for making us proud,” he stated.

From the gun to the tape, Omanyala was cruising, setting up a comfortable finish for the Kenyan record holder. He finished in 10.02, while his rivals Simbine and Abeykoon battled for silver with the former winning in 10.13 ahead of the latter in 10.14.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Sonko to gift Omanyala Brand New Limousine after Winning Gold