Emotional Diana Chepkemoi Speaks After Landing in Kenya from Saudi Arabia

An emotional Diana Chepkemoi has narrated her painful experience in Saudi Arabia moments after she landed in the country.

Speaking to the media at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday, September 6, Diana said that she left Kenya for Saudi Arabia with the hopes of a better life.

She, however, said that the experience in Saudi Arabia was horrifying as people were tortured there both mentally and physically.

“I left Kenya to go to Saudi Arabia with the hopes of getting a better life and to be honest, mine was just a tip on the iceberg, people are suffering there. My friends are suffering there,” an emotional Diana stated.

Diana further said that it was a shame that they were being told that there was nothing the Kenyan government could do to save the situation.

“It is a shame being told there is nothing you can do and there’s nothing your government can do. I’m pleading with the government to please do something. Wasaidie, wanateseka. Ni ile tu mimi nilipata sauti,” She said.

He mother Clara Chepkemoi, who was at the airport to welcome her back, said that it was prudent for one to look for employment in their own country.

She said that she had been helpless since the story of her daughter went viral as she could not imagine what to do.

“I am very grateful at this moment because God has done great things to me. It was a critical condition whereby I could not imagine what to do. As a mother it is painful to have our children assaulted abroad. It is better to hustle here and be in peace and happy,” Clara stated.

She said that even though she gave Diana permission to travel to Saudi Arabia, she was not happy with the Gulf country.

“I was not happy about Saudi Arabia. But because she (Diana) said that she was going to hustle for her siblings, I gave her permission,” Clara stated.

By Clinton Nyabuto

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

