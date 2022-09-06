Diana Chepkemoi’s Health: Kenyan Embassy in Saudi Arabia Issues Update

The Kenyan Embassy in Saudi Arabia has issued an update on Diana Chepkemoi, a Meru University student who dropped out to seek employment in the Gulf.

In a statement on Monday, September 5, the embassy stated that Diana had been picked up from her employer’s house by an ambulance and taken to a top-level hospital in Saudi’s capital, Riyadh.

The Embassy added that the Kenyan lady was later discharged and referred to a specialized hospital for further diagnosis.

“Diana was picked from her employer’s house by an Ambulance, rushed to a top level hospital (Shamesi) in Riyadh for checkup, discharged and referred to a specialized hospital for further diagnosis and given a clean bill of health,” the Kenyan Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated.

According to the Embassy, Diana was expected to fly back to Kenya on Monday, September 5, to join her family.

The Embassy thanked the Ministry of Labour and the Consular Departments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their quick response on Diana’s case.

It further thanked the Saudi government for offering employment opportunities to hundreds of Kenyans who stay in the country.

Diana’s story caught the attention of Kenyans online after photos of her emaciated body surfaced online.

It’s through the public outcry that Diana’s story caught the attention of authorities that later ensured she received treatment and planned for her flight back to Kenya.

