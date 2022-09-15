Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Joel Mathia Kang’ethe of Federal Way, Washington State

By Diaspora Messenger 0
Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Joel Mathia Kang’ethe of Federal Way, Washington State
Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Joel Mathia Kang’ethe of Federal Way, Washington State

We are sad to announce that our friend, Joel Mathia Kang’ethe, went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2022. Joel was the son of Rahab Kang’ethe. He was the nephew to Mr. Jeff Kamau (GK) and Mrs. Nellie Kamau (Auntie Nellie) of Springfield, Virginia.

Joel was a long-time resident of Virginia before relocating to Federal Way, in Washington state. His home congregation at St. Mark Anglican Church is working with family and friends to coordinate funeral arrangements.

Please let us remember Joel’s loved ones in our prayers at this difficult time. We also invite you to give your financial support as we lay Joel to rest.

Budget target: 25,000

Please send to:
Sarah Irungu
Zelle (443) 851-0294
Cash App $SarahJacklyn
(443) 851-0294

Related Posts
NEWS

Death Announcement Of Jennifer Kibe Of Danielson,…

NEWS

Gone Too Soon: Passing On of Boniface Nyangau Of  Dallas,…

NEWS

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Joseph Kuria Ngaruiya…

OBITUARIES

Promotion to Glory For Francis Gachomba Ngaru Of Bernville,…

You can also use GoFundme to contribute-https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-expenses-for-joe

For more updates, kindly join the WhatsApp group below:

Thank you for your support

God bless you.

Sam Kariuki

Contact:
Jeff Kamau  – 7039890684
Nellie Kamau – 7033030504
Sam Kariuki – 2409886608
James Munyi – 5715291346
Ken Njenga – 5712771521
Sarah Irungu – 4438510294

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort those who are in any trouble. – 2 Corinthians 1:3, 4

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Joel Mathia Kang’ethe of Federal Way, Washington State 

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: