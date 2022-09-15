Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Joel Mathia Kang’ethe of Federal Way, Washington State

We are sad to announce that our friend, Joel Mathia Kang’ethe, went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2022. Joel was the son of Rahab Kang’ethe. He was the nephew to Mr. Jeff Kamau (GK) and Mrs. Nellie Kamau (Auntie Nellie) of Springfield, Virginia.

Joel was a long-time resident of Virginia before relocating to Federal Way, in Washington state. His home congregation at St. Mark Anglican Church is working with family and friends to coordinate funeral arrangements.

Please let us remember Joel’s loved ones in our prayers at this difficult time. We also invite you to give your financial support as we lay Joel to rest.

Budget target: 25,000

Please send to:

Sarah Irungu

Zelle (443) 851-0294

Cash App $SarahJacklyn

(443) 851-0294

You can also use GoFundme to contribute- https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-expenses-for-joe

For more updates, kindly join the WhatsApp group below:

Thank you for your support

God bless you.

Sam Kariuki

Contact:

Jeff Kamau – 7039890684

Nellie Kamau – 7033030504

Sam Kariuki – 2409886608

James Munyi – 5715291346

Ken Njenga – 5712771521

Sarah Irungu – 4438510294

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort those who are in any trouble. – 2 Corinthians 1:3, 4

