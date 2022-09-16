VIDEO: Raila Odinga And Rigathi Surprise Meeting In Mombasa

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and ODM leader Raila Odinga briefly met Friday morning at the Mombasa International Airport.

The two have been in Mombasa where they attended separate events on Wednesday. Mr Gachagua opened the Council of Governors (CoG) induction conference at the Pride Inn Paradise Hotel while Mr Odinga was in the port city for Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir’s inauguration.

Details of the meeting were not shared. However, on his Facebook page, the Deputy President said he was delighted to meet with Mr Odinga. “I was delighted this morning to have a tête-à-tête with our senior citizen former Prime Minister Rt Hon Raila Amolo Odinga in Mombasa,” he said.

Angry with Supreme Court

On Wednesday, Mr Odinga lashed out at the Supreme Court for upholding the election of president William Ruto and his deputy, Mr Gachagua, terming the verdict as unfair.

“It is sad how people of this country woke up to vote but one man by the name Jose Camargo from Venezuela comes to dictate who becomes the President of this country. We respected the apex court but we do not agree with their findings. We are waiting for the final detailed judgment they said they will issue because we have remained with less than 10 days,” said Mr Odinga yesterday.

“I am seeing them trying to threaten people but we will talk because it is our right. The Constitution gives power to the people while all those others are donated powers. The Judiciary is no exception. If they become rogue, we have power as people of this country to reform them. We can lead a one million march and send them back home. They will have no choice but to do so. They should not threaten and blackmail the people of this country after the mess they have done,” he added.

