Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has stated that he will respect the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the victory of William Ruto as the president-elect.

In a statement on Monday, September 5, moments after the ruling, Raila, however, stated that he disagreed with the apex court’s decision.

“We have taken note of the decision of the Supreme Court on the presidential election held on August 9, 2022. We have always stood for the rule of law and the Constitution. We respect the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision today,” Raila’s statement read in part.

The former Prime Minister claimed that his legal team presented irrefutable evidence in their petition challenging Ruto’s win.

“Our lawyers offered irrefutable evidence and the facts were on our side, unfortunately the judges saw it otherwise. We find it incredible that the judges found against us all nine grounds and occasion resulted to unduly exaggerated language to refute our claims,” Raila stated.

However, the ODM leader maintained that the decision of the court was not the end of their journey to transform the nation into a prosperous democracy.

The former Prime Minister thanked his supporters for standing with him, adding that he will be communicating his plans in the struggle for democracy, transparency and accountability.

“The judgement is by no means the end of our movement, in fact it inspires us to redouble our efforts to transform this country into a prosperous democracy where each and every Kenyan can find their full belonging,” Raila stated.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Raila Respects Supreme Court Verdict but Disagrees with Court’s Decision