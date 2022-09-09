Ruto’s Camp Moves to Kick Cherera & 3 Other Commissioners Out of Office

The Farmers Party, an affiliate of Kenya Kwanza has petitioned Parliament to kick the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) vice-chairperson, Juliana Cherera and three other commissioners out of office.

Justus Nyanga’ya, Irene Masit and Francis Wanderi are the three commissioners who alongside Cherera, opposed chairperson Wafula Chebukati’s declaration of William Ruto as president-elect.

Farmers Party leader and former Devolution PS, Irungu Nyakera, formally submitted the petition to remove the four commissioners in Parliament on Friday, September 9.

“Yes, we are seeking for the removal of Cherera and others who we accused of violation of office,” Oscar Kimani, the party’s Head of Communications told Kenyans.co.ke.

He also sent a press release to the newsroom stating that the petition was in line with Article 251 of the Constitution.

“A petition for the removal of four IEBC commissioners following the attempt by the said commissioners to sabotage an election process as witnessed on August 15, 2022, at Bomas Of Kenya.

Once the petition is deliberated by the National Assembly, the petition will be presented to the President for the appointment of a tribunal for the removal of the commissioners under article 251(3) of the Constitution.

Kenya Kwanza further accused the four of gross violation of the Constitution and a breach of their oath, which denies the four commissioners their legitimacy to hold the state offices as commissioners of the IEBC.

“Farmers Party believes that this petition to the National Assembly is critical to entrenching the critical value of the IEBC in the growth of democracy and guiding the code of conduct by IEBC officials in subsequent elections,” the party stated.

The move comes after Kenya Kwanza won the Senate and National Assembly speakers seats, with Amason Kingi and Moses Wetangula winning the elections of the respective houses.

Garissa Town MP, Aden Duale had cautioned Cherera and the three commissioners that they would eventually be kicked out of office.

“Consequently, the four commissioners should be held accountable both individually and collectively. They cannot turn on and off like a switch and expect us to just forget everything. They must face the music,” Duale warned.

By ROBINSON NDUNGU

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

