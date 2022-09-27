It is commonly known that the Kenyan curriculum typically provides students who pass through it with academic papers but no meaningful job skills. Students find it challenging to adapt to the job market quickly because they lack the necessary work experience. This is worsened when such a student arrives in the United States, which has a highly competitive, skills-based job market.

When you don’t have the skills but want to live and work in the United States after graduating, this market can be unforgiving. Most students find themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place, uncertain what to do with their academic papers. This is why Bob Mwiti founded Appstec America, which teaches immigrants top-notch job skills, and co-founded the Kenya Airlift program, which enables Kenyan students to study and eventually make their way seamlessly into the lucrative labor market in the US.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA.

I've been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

By Bob Mwiti

Why Kenyan Students Find it Difficult to get a Job in the US