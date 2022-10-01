Finally Hellen Wendy’s Body Arrive at JKIA Accompanied By Parents

The parents of Hellen Wendy, the Kenyan nurse who drowned in a swimming pool in Canada recounted the hectic process they endured while flying her body back home.

Speaking shortly after landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the parents lamented that the management of the swimming pool declined to own responsibility for the daughter’s demise.

It reportedly reiterated that the swimming pool was unsupervised and as such, it could not own liability for her death.

“We visited the pool where Wendy drowned and we saw a warning stating that the pool is unsupervised. If you drown in the pool it is upon yourself and as such, the management of the pool cannot own the blame- which I found wrong,” Hellen’s mother noted.

Wendy’s parents lamented that the process was tiresome as they were required to process several documents in their quest to repatriate her body.

They cited the acquisition of Visa as one of the major obstacles they faced.

“The government was not actively involved in the plans since Wendy was in Canada for personal reasons. Securing visas was difficult as we had to undergo vetting, but we are grateful that at last, we were able to travel to Canada,” Hellen’s father stated.

Nonetheless, the family expressed gratitude to friends in Canada and in Kenya who they said offered them love and support.

According to the parents, a committee that was formed in Canada organised their travel, facilitation and repatriation of Wendy’s body.

Further, the family thanked Sammy Okumu – a former senatorial aspirant in Kisii – who they said assisted them to secure Visas.

Wendy will be buried in Kisii on Monday, October 3. She passed away on August 18 while live streaming her swimming session on Facebook.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

