Daughter to Siaya governor James Orengo wedded her longtime lover in an exquisite outdoor event on Friday, October 7.

Lavender Orengo was officially getting betrothed to Albert Adur who is a pilot by profession.

The event was graced by political bigwigs aligned with the Azimio La Umoja political faction.

Among the chief guests included ODM leader Raila Odinga and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo.

This came months after former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter Ngina Kenyatta got married in a traditional ceremony.

“Ngina Kenyatta, Congratulations on your Traditional Wedding,” blogger Dennis Itumbi said on Twitter.

After the revelations, questions abound about who was this lucky man who married from the first family.

He is Alex Mwai, commonly known as Sam Junior.

He is the son of Sam Mwai, a renowned sports marketing guru, and manager of the Karen Country Club.

Professionally, Alex is trained in Finance and Marketing. He is said to be part of the team that is investing in electric motorbikes and tuk-tuks in Kenya.

Alex is an Investment Director at Hesabu. He previously worked with KenGen company.

Orengo and his wife Betty have 7 children together – three boys and four girls (Michael, Bob, Steven, Zeni, Josephine, Lavender and Lynette Orengo).

Photos: James Orengo's Daughter Lavender Orengo Lavish Wedding