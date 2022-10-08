Photos: James Orengo’s Daughter Lavender Orengo Lavish Wedding
Daughter to Siaya governor James Orengo wedded her longtime lover in an exquisite outdoor event on Friday, October 7.
Lavender Orengo was officially getting betrothed to Albert Adur who is a pilot by profession.
The event was graced by political bigwigs aligned with the Azimio La Umoja political faction.
Among the chief guests included ODM leader Raila Odinga and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo.
This came months after former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter Ngina Kenyatta got married in a traditional ceremony.
Orengo and his wife Betty have 7 children together – three boys and four girls (Michael, Bob, Steven, Zeni, Josephine, Lavender and Lynette Orengo).
By Pala Malala
Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/
