Photos: James Orengo’s Daughter Lavender Orengo Lavish Wedding

By Diaspora Messenger 0
Photos: James Orengos Daughter Lavender Orengo Lavish Wedding
Photos: James Orengo’s Daughter Lavender Orengo Lavish Wedding. PHOTO/COURTESY

Daughter to Siaya governor James Orengo wedded her longtime lover in an exquisite outdoor event on Friday, October 7.

Lavender Orengo was officially getting betrothed to Albert Adur who is a pilot by profession.

The event was graced by political bigwigs aligned with the Azimio La Umoja political faction.

Among the chief guests included ODM leader Raila Odinga and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo.

This came months after former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter Ngina Kenyatta got married in a traditional ceremony.

Related Posts
NEWS

Kenyan YouTuber Big Man Stevo to marry triplets in a mass…

NEWS

Cold Feet: Shock After Kenyan Politician Missed his own…

NEWS

VIDEO: Anita Nderu Traditional Kikuyu Wedding With Mzungu…

NEWS

Nigeria’s Royal Wedding: Buhari Son Weds, Buys Each…

“Ngina Kenyatta, Congratulations on your Traditional Wedding,” blogger Dennis Itumbi said on Twitter.
After the revelations, questions abound about who was this lucky man who married from the first family.
Photos: James Orengo's Daughter Lavender Orengo Lavish Wedding
PHOTO/COURTESY
He is Alex Mwai, commonly known as Sam Junior.
He is the son of Sam Mwai, a renowned sports marketing guru, and manager of the Karen Country Club.
Professionally, Alex is trained in Finance and Marketing. He is said to be part of the team that is investing in electric motorbikes and tuk-tuks in Kenya.
Photos: James Orengo's Daughter Lavender Orengo Lavish Wedding
PHOTO/COURTESY
Alex is an Investment Director at Hesabu. He previously worked with KenGen company.

Orengo and his wife Betty have 7 children together – three boys and four girls (Michael, Bob, Steven, Zeni, Josephine, Lavender and Lynette Orengo).

 

By Pala Malala

 

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/ 

Traditional wedding for James Orengo’s daughter Lavender Orengo

Photos: James Orengo’s Daughter Lavender Orengo Lavish Wedding

- Advertisement -

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: