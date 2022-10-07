Uhuru will Not Attend AU Peace Talks on Ethiopia Due To Conflicts Of Schedule

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta will not attend peace talks convened by the African Union on the Ethiopia conflict set to be held in South Africa on Saturday.

Kenyatta, in a letter to AU Chairman Mousa Faki Mahamat on Friday, said he will be forced to skip the talks due to a clash in his calendar.

The former Head of State, now Kenya’s Peace Envoy, however requested to be furnished with what he termed as the “rules of engagement” for any future peace talks so as to aid in his preparations and participation.

He also expressed hope that the conflict would end soon, urging both the Ethiopian government and the Tigrayan regional leadership to take part in the efforts being spearheaded by AU.

“Regrettably, I wish to notify your good office that I will not be able to attend the AU-Convened Peace Talks scheduled for October 8, 2022 in South Africa owing to conflicts in my schedule,” wrote the former President to Mr. Mahamat.

“However, in the interim and as you consider the possibility for another date for the peace talks, I would be grateful to receive further clarity on the structure and modalities of the talks, including but not limited to the rules of engagement for all the interlocutors invited. This clarification would greatly help in preparations for my engagement and participation.”

Kenyatta further sought that, for the peace talks to continue, priority must first be placed on the need for both warring entities to put down their weapons.

“Furthermore, as we discuss the agenda for the talks, it is my hope that among the most urgent issues high on that agenda will be the immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities,” he stated.

“This silencing of the guns is particularly important in order to avail the right conditions for the consultations and negotiations while alleviating human suffering and allowing for continued access to humanitarian assistance.”

Source-https://citizen.digital/

