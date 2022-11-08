Man Charged With Stealing ksh.400K from Bank Account of a Kenyan in US

A Kenyan man accused of stealing over Ksh.400,000 from Cooperative Bank account of a Kenyan living in US told the court he thought he had won the lottery.

Jared Atembo told Chief Magistrate Mutemi that when he received the money from the bank, he mistook it for money from local betting companies.

According to detectives, when one Henry Thuita, a Kenyan working in the United States, returned home, he discovered that his account at Cooperative Bank has insufficient funds.

When he reported the incident to the bank, it was discovered that the funds had been withdrawn via a mobile phone number linked to the account he linked in 2019.

According to investigations, the number became inactive after he relocated to the United States in search of greener pastures.

The number was then recyled by Safaricom over inactivity, and was consequently given to another user- the suspect- Jared Atambo.

Investigators says Atambo then fraudulently accessed the said account using the bank’s USSD code.

“The accused further claims that he thought he was transacting in his own account a fact which was false as he had never operated any account with Co-operative Bank and only had a Co-operative wallet,” the charge sheet reads.

The suspect pleaded not guilty. By Dzuya Walter Source-https://www.citizen.digital/

