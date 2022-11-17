Fake doctor Mugo wa Wairimu has been found guilty of 10 counts of sedating a woman with the intention to rape her, operating a hospital without a license, and acting like a doctor without qualifications.

Mugo is already serving 11 years imprisonment after he was jailed in 2020 by a different court which found him guilty of a similar offence.

On Thursday, Nairobi chief Magistrate Wendy Michemi found that Mugo had committed the offence while administrating the patient whom he had given four tablets which made the lady unconscious and lost her memory before sexually assaulting her.

The court said the Prosecution had proved a case beyond reasonable doubt and ordered that a medical report be prepared and produced in court on Monday before the court hands over the sentence.

Mugo was first arrested and charged in 2015 with rape and illegally administering unknown drugs.

In addition, he was charged with operating an illegal clinic in Githurai 44, Kiambu.

According to the prosecutor, on November 1, 2014, at Prestige Healthcare Clinic in Nairobi, Mugo raped a woman after giving her four tablets of an unknown drug.

Three years after his first charge, the controversial doctor was at it again. This time, he announced his return in a Facebook post dated October 14, 2018, saying: “The Quack Doctor” is back with a bang”.Mugo was still operating without official documents.

The Standard reported that he came back with a new name, new phone numbers and a new clinic, Millan Medical Centre in Kayole, Nairobi.

In 2018, he was again arrested by Flying Squad officers in Gachie, Kiambu County after being on the run for two weeks.

At the time of his capture, police said that he was hiding in a house belonging to his cousin.

Source-https://www.capitalfm.co.ke/

Mugo wa Wairimu finally found guilty of sedating woman to rape her