Kenyan Man Missing in Bethany, Oregon: Family Seeks Help

A growing sense of concern has gripped the Kenyan diaspora community in the United States after a Kenyan man, Zacchaeus Tallam, was reported missing in Bethany, Oregon.

According to information shared by family members and local authorities, Zacchaeus Tallam, 46, was last seen on April 29, 2026, in Bethany, Oregon. His disappearance has sparked urgent appeals from relatives, friends, and members of the Kenyan community to help locate him safely.

Description of Missing Kenyan Man

Zacchaeus Tallam is described as:

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Age: 46 years

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Weight: 189 pounds

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

At the time he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing:

Blue jeans

Navy blue shirt

Family members say they are deeply worried about his wellbeing and are asking anyone with information to come forward immediately.

Kenyan Diaspora Community Urged to Share Information

The disappearance of Zacchaeus Tallam has drawn attention across the Kenyan diaspora community in the United States, especially among Kenyans living in Oregon and neighboring states.

Community leaders and friends are encouraging people to widely share his photo and missing person information on social media platforms, WhatsApp groups, and community forums in hopes of locating him quickly.

Cases involving missing persons often rely heavily on public awareness and timely reporting, making community support critical during search efforts.

Authorities Request Public Assistance

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the case and has asked members of the public to report any sightings or useful information that may assist investigators.

Anyone who may have seen Zacchaeus Tallam or has information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact:

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Phone: 503-846-5570

Family Contact

Phone: 301-792-8503

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Growing Concerns Over Missing Diaspora Cases

The case has once again highlighted the emotional challenges families face when loved ones living abroad suddenly go missing. Across the diaspora, families often depend on community networks and social media outreach to spread urgent alerts and mobilize support.

Friends of Zacchaeus Tallam are hoping for positive news and are calling on the public to remain vigilant and assist however possible.

The Kenyan diaspora community continues to pray for his safe return.

Kenyan Man Missing in Bethany, Oregon: Family Seeks Help

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