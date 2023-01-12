Advice for The Kenya Airlift Program Prospective Students

During The Kenya Airlift Program event to enlighten the residents on The Kenya Airlift Program in Kisii, many graduates flocked in longing to join and partake of the goodies the program offers. Inquisitively, they keenly listened to the program’s guinea pig, Wilfred Mwiti, as he guided them on the tips of success through the program and the new life in America in an interactive question and answer session with them.

Moreover, many parents also came for the event filled with hope that there was something for their sons and daughters in different learning stages. True to their hope, as the information was dispensed many embraced the program terming it as a golden opportunity that would greatly impact on their families and communities through the beneficiaries.

The Event was held at Nyamecheo primary school, Ibeno ward, Kisii County with most of the area MCAs present in the event requesting that the program makes visits across the neighboring wards with an aim of having them onboard the worthwhile program.

This video provides more insights on the same

The KENYA Airlift Program was founded in late 2018 by Bob Mwiti and Hon DMK Kiogora. The organization helps brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dreams of studying in the North America regardless of the students’ financial background. This mission is achieved through Key partnership with MPOWER Financing as the official lending partner for unsecured student loans that cover both tuition and living expenses, partnership with Universities in North America where the organization negotiates tuition fee waivers, and partnership with The Airlift Sacco to help finance student’s relocation expenses-https://www.kenyaairliftprogram.com/

