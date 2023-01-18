USA: Free College, University Education For Kenyan Youth And Women
Professor Jerono Phylis Rotich, CEO and Founder of KESID ( Kenyan Students in Diaspora ) and WOYO (Women & Youth) Global Diversity Consulting is happy to announce a partnership between WOYO GDC Limited, Kenya, and the European Business University of Luxembourg. This new partnership aims to provide free tertiary (College/university) education to Women and Youth in Kenya and Diaspora. The vision of WOYO GDC is to empower, mentor, and inspire youth and women who will make a difference in today’s interconnected global world. Their activities focus on empowering women and youth to leverage their potential to be Effective, Resilient, Inclusive, and Peacebuilding Servant leaders in today’s diverse and global society. WOYO ( Women and Youth) & Global Diversity Consulting Limited believe that we strengthen communities and development when we empower women and youth. (https://woyogdc.com/).
The 1st group of scholarship recipients enrolled by January 13th and started their classes on January 16th, 2023. The 2nd term enrollment will be in May 2023. Those who missed the January deadline are encouraged to enroll by May 15th, 2023.
Prof. Jerono P Rotich (https://jeronorotich.com/) remains committed and dedicated to promoting education, and youth and women empowerment across the globe.
The European Business University of Luxembourg shall offer certificate, degree, and postgraduate degree programs. Courses targeted are in the fields of Business, leadership, IT, and English Language.
The European Business University of Luxembourg has over 48 professors and enrolled over 12,000 students globally, with the majority coming from Kenya alone, including government officials and elected members of Parliament. It has received endorsement from the Ministry of Education Kenya.
The county citizens are encouraged to apply so as to gain meaningful skills that are employable whether by companies or self-employment. Women and people living with disability are particularly encouraged to apply. Interested Applicants are advised to visit https://connect.ebulux.lu/ for registration as soon as possible due to the high demand and limited places of the scholarships. The courses are filling up quickly and the scholarship slots are granted on a first come first serve basis with no exceptions granted after a course fills up.
All candidates are expected to observe the below deadline dates for the respective terms and programs:
Degree Impact Program:
Program Name Start Date/Duration/ Deadline Date
Bachelor of Business Administration BBA January 2023
4 Years
January 3rd,2023
Master of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence – MSDA January 2023
2 years
January 3rd,2023
Certificate Impact Program:
Winter Term II 2023 Enrollment
Deadline January 13th,2023
Commencement Date January 16th, 2023 – May 8, 2023
The courses available in Winter Term II are:
- Business Management
- Financial Accounting
- Business Ethics
- Women and Leadership
- Macroeconomics
- Entrepreneurship and Communication
- Global Economy
- Project Management
- Plutus- Haskell English Language Courses
- Basic English A2
- Intermediate English B1
Certificate in Education Courses
– Contemporary Global Challenges in Education Policy & Leadership
– Curriculum Design and Instructional Decision Making
CPA Program Section V courses
– Advanced Managerial Accounting
– Advanced Financial Accounting
– Business Strategy, Governance and Ethics
Summer Term III 2023 Enrollment
Deadline May 15th, 2023
Commencement Date May 29th, 2023 – September 3rd, 2023
Courses available during this intake will be available on https://connect.ebulux.lu
