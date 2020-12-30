Kenyan Diaspora Professor Jerono Rotich selected to work with University of Nairobi

Dr. Jerono Phylis Rotich, Professor and Department Chair of Kinesiology and Recreation Administration, College of Health and Sciences at North Carolina Central University, was awarded a fellowship by the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Program.

She will travel to the University of Nairobi, Kenya, to work with Dr. Munayi and Dr. Michael David Otieno on Curriculum Co-Development for the Kinesiology program and faculty and student mentoring. Prof. Rotich is also the current President of the Kenya Scholars and Studies Association ( KESSA) and Founder and CEO of the Kenya Students in Diaspora ( KESID ) Foundation. Dr. Rotich was recently appointed to serve on the Commission of Research & Publication @ ICTSG, Established at the 2018 UNESCO Collective Consultation on TSG.

The University of Nairobi project is one of 56 projects that will pair African Diaspora scholars with higher education institutions and collaborators in Africa to work together on curriculum co-development, collaborative research, graduate training and mentoring activities in the coming months.

The Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Program, now in its fourth year, is designed to reverse Africa’s brain drain, strengthen capacity at the host institutions, and develop long-term, mutually-beneficial collaborations between universities in Africa and the United States and Canada. It is funded by Carnegie Corporation of New York and managed by the Institute of International Education (IIE) in collaboration with United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) in Nairobi, Kenya, which coordinates the activities of the Advisory Council. A total of 527 African Diaspora Fellowships have now been awarded for scholars to travel to Africa since the program’s inception in 2013.

Fellowships match host universities with African-born scholars and cover the expenses for project visits of between 14 and 90 days, including transportation, a daily stipend, and the cost of obtaining visas and health insurance.

