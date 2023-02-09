Optiven CEOs 8 Tips to Maximize your time

“Time is free, but it’s priceless…” – Harvey MacKay

Readers lead and it is the only way that Africa is able to conquer the world. No one wants to remain static, we all want to progress and prosper. Everyone wants to achieve something and no one wants to be like stagnant water which has some stench.

So, how do you maximize your time?

Time is short indeed very short.

How do you progress using time?

Work with others – Those who cannot gel with their teams are like lonely buffaloes. In the wild when preying, the team achieves more by working together. Everyone is important because they have something is contribute.

Respect the values ascribed – In the case of Optiven, values are a part of our culture. These are honesty, professionalism, customer obsession and innovation.

Observe the bosses – that which matters and drive results. In our case the customer, target and values. Once you observe these, your work becomes easy.

Keep your smile on – Don’t be the person that shares bad news in the morning. Spread positive energy to encourage others to be ready to work. If you can handle it, don’t share it, handle it instead. Allow people to keep their smiles by encouraging them to be the best they can be.

Prosper by working hard – Nothing comes easy. Invest in yourself as you also invest in those you value. Once you do your best, it will be a joyous success.

Keep your eyes on what you want in life – What do you want in life? What is your purpose? Write it down and plan how you will achieve it.

Build your self-confidence – Many times we miss it because we have zero confidence. Whatever you do, be confident about it. Whatever gives you confidence, embrace it fully be it dressing, media, books, motivation, mentors, and self speak – build your confidence.

To achieve remain very focused – When you are focused you can’t be waylaid easily. By focusing your vision on something, you are likely to get it as an achievement. Target instead of being all over. You cannot be everything, keep the focus.

To achieve be strategic – Understand the future and vision of where you want to be. See beyond the next 5 or 10 years. Be organized, orderly and manage yourself. Account for your time by seeing what you have achieved and what you want to achieve, thus the need for a plan.

Remember to read, read within your area of specialty. Share with me the book you are reading and the lessons you are picking.

George Wachiuri is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

