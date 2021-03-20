How to Conquer the Enemy within-Covid 19 third wave

By Kev Muller
How to Conquer the Enemy within-Covid 19 third wave
Optiven Limited

The biggest enemy of our time is the continued changes that face us amidst the pandemic of Covid 19. The third wave has come with a new force where it is expected to increase the number of infections. I also continue to request for all who are not tested to take courage and be tested once you are going through any of the symptoms.

According to the World Health Organization, during the third wave some of the symptoms include respiratory symptoms. They start to feel a little bit unwell, they will have a fever, they may have a cough or a sore throat or sneeze. In some individuals, they may have gastrointestinal symptoms. Others may lose the sense of smell or the sense of taste.

  • You have to fight – Amidst being faced by an enemy do not run away, fight

  • Courage – This is core to consult, go on, and to look at it positively

  • Victory – See the victory before the war is finished. If you perceive it you will receive it.

  • Expose the Enemy – Identify the enemy and expose the enemy because you are a winner

  • Celebrate Small Wins – This is to enable us conquer our challenges and enemies.

In all situation, be bold and do what you must to be a victor.

The author, is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

